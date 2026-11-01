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Canada, U.S. working to forge mutually beneficial trade deal: Carney
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Canada, U.S. working to forge mutually beneficial trade deal: Carney

November 1, 2026

OTTAWA, Nov. 1 — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday that he had a “good conversation” with U.S. President Donald Trump on the future of Canada-U.S. trade.

Carney noted on social media that the discussion built on recent constructive talks regarding the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal.

Such an agreement would create jobs for workers in both countries, improve affordability for families, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty, he added.

Teams from both sides will be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome, Carney said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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