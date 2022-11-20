Old Mutual donates equipment to Oshakati crime fighters

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 20 – Old Mutual Foundation donated security equipment to Oshana police and residents of Oshakati Extension 16 at the Okaku Kiipupu, Oshakati East on Friday.

Extension 16 Neighbourhood Watch is the first security initiative to benefit from equipment like a signboard, handcuffs, pepper spray, high-quality torches, teasers and car stickers worth N$20 000.

At the donation, the Oshana Regional Commander Naftal Lungameni Sakaria said for the neighbours to know each other better and know who stays in what house they should invite each other to dinners so that whenever they see strangers they can inform one another.

He further said the public must work with the police at all times because the public can’t fight crimes without police and police can’t fight crimes without the public.

A lot of criminal activities have been registered at Extension 16 and most of these always happen between 09h00 and 13h00 when people are at work.

“During the festive season crimes increases because everyone or residents leave their houses unattended. So through this platform we can engage each other and fight crime,” said the chairperson of Extension 16 Neighbourhood Watch Jackson Muma.

Oshakati Mayor Leonard Hango said crime is on a rise in the town and added that thieves steal anything including goats, pigs, donkeys and chickens.

He urged members of the public to always question the source before buying any meat or items without papers of ownership from any member of the public to avoid buying stolen goods.