InternationalPOLITICS Bulgaria’s incumbent president wins presidential runoff: exit polls November 1, 2026 SOFIA, Nov. 1 — Bulgaria’s incumbent President Iliana Iotova is winning Sunday’s presidential runoff, according to exit polls announced on the Bulgarian National TV. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua) Post Views: 60 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post How Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal row affects its politics? next post Canada, U.S. working to forge mutually beneficial trade deal: Carney You may also like 6 killed, 12 injured in express bus crash... October 25, 2026 Lao coffee’s aroma goes global December 30, 2025 Xi congratulates Keiko Fujimori on election as Peruvian... July 6, 2026 Cyril Ramaphosa takes oath of office for 2nd... June 19, 2024 Air India plane with 242 people onboard crashes... June 12, 2025 Russia claims multi-directional strikes on Ukraine, Ukraine reports... September 17, 2025 Lt. Col. Damiba sworn in as Burkina Faso’s... February 17, 2022 Merz says parts of U.S. security strategy “unacceptable”... December 10, 2025 Rubio declines to disclose details of U.S.-Ukraine Geneva... November 24, 2025 Nigeria says army kill 24 suspected terrorists in... July 10, 2025