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Bulgaria’s incumbent president wins presidential runoff: exit polls
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Bulgaria’s incumbent president wins presidential runoff: exit polls

November 1, 2026

SOFIA, Nov. 1 — Bulgaria’s incumbent President Iliana Iotova is winning Sunday’s presidential runoff, according to exit polls announced on the Bulgarian National TV. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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