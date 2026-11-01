Silva’s late equalizer denies Bayern victory in Bundesliga Klassiker

BERLIN, Oct. 31 — Fabio Silva struck in the 89th minute as Borussia Dortmund twice came from behind to hold Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw in Saturday’s Bundesliga Klassiker. Bayern’s Michael Olise hit the post after 10 minutes, before Dortmund gradually found its rhythm and Jobe Bellingham saw his effort denied by goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.

Bayern then suffered successive injury setbacks as Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry were forced off. Dortmund thought it had taken the lead in the 34th minute when Bellingham capitalized on Dayot Upamecano’s misplaced pass, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Four minutes later, Konrad Laimer intercepted Felix Nmecha’s pass, combined with Olise and scored at the second attempt after goalkeeper Gregor Kobel initially denied him.

Bayern maintained its pressure after the interval, with Kobel producing another fine save against Laimer. Kane then missed a penalty awarded for Nmecha’s handball in the 56th minute.

Dortmund responded four minutes later when Nico Schlotterbeck intercepted Kane’s pass and launched an attack that led to Serhou Guirassy’s goal.

Bayern regained the lead in the 66th minute as Joshua Kimmich picked out Kane, whose headed pass allowed Upamecano to finish from close range.

Kane then struck the post and missed another opportunity, leaving Dortmund within touching distance of an equalizer. Silva fired home following Aleksandar Pavlovic’s loss of possession.

Bayern substitute Lennart Karl struck the crossbar in stoppage time. “We played a decent game. We were good in the first half, and in the second half we rewarded ourselves and pressed well. Bayern had chances with the penalty and hit the woodwork three times, but overall, it was a good performance from us,” Dortmund captain Schlotterbeck said.

After the draw, both sides remain unbeaten on 18 points from eight matches, with Bayern sitting top on goal difference. Elsewhere, Freiburg rallied past Augsburg 2-1 to sit third with 16 points, while Leipzig climbed to fourth with a 2-0 victory at Schalke.

Werder Bremen moved into fifth after defeating Hoffenheim 2-0, and Stuttgart won 4-2 at Leverkusen. Bottom-placed Borussia Monchengladbach drew 0-0 with Paderborn. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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