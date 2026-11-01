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Vietnam reduces gasoline special consumption tax to zero through March 2027
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Vietnam reduces gasoline special consumption tax to zero through March 2027

November 1, 2026

HANOI, Nov. 1– Vietnam has reduced the special consumption tax on all types of gasoline to zero percent from Sunday through March 31, 2027, under a new government resolution issued on Saturday, local daily VnExpress reported.

Under the special consumption tax law, which took effect on July 1 this year, the tax rates are set at 10 percent for regular gasoline, 8 percent for E5 biofuel and 7 percent for E10 biofuel.

The tax was previously reduced to zero percent from late March to June 2026 to help stabilize the domestic market. Meanwhile, the environmental protection tax on gasoline and oil products remains at zero Vietnamese dong per liter.

These products are also exempt from value-added tax declaration and payment under a policy extended through the end of 2026, the report said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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