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DPRK tests cluster bomb for ballistic missiles
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DPRK tests cluster bomb for ballistic missiles

November 1, 2026

PYONGYANG, Nov. 1  — The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Saturday tested a cluster-bomb warhead to be tipped on tactical ballistic missiles, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

The DPRK Missile Administration conducted the test to assess the combat adaptability and power of what was called the “major weapon system,” the report said.

The Missile Administration confirmed that the Standard Type 2 cluster-bomb warhead “is capable of turning into ashes a target area of 12 to 13 hectares with its highest-density power,” it added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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