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Explosion targets Jewish school in Amsterdam
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Explosion targets Jewish school in Amsterdam

March 14, 2026

THE HAGUE, March 14 — An explosion occurred overnight from Friday to Saturday at a Jewish school in Amsterdam, causing limited damage but no injuries, local media reported.

Dutch news agency ANP reported that the incident is being treated as a targeted attack against the Jewish community.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema condemned the act, calling it a “cowardly act of aggression,” and emphasized that authorities are treating it with the utmost seriousness.

Halsema added that the Jewish community in Amsterdam is increasingly facing antisemitism, which she described as unacceptable. “A school must be a place where children can learn in safety.

Amsterdam must be a city where Jews can live without fear,” she said.

Authorities confirmed that video footage exists showing the placement and detonation of the explosive device.

Investigators are currently examining the recordings as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Meanwhile, four teenagers were arrested in Rotterdam on Friday in connection with an arson attack at a synagogue.

Police are still investigating whether the teenagers had further plans. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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