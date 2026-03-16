Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica 2 unconscious after protest boats against U.S. base relocation capsize in Japan’s Okinawa
2 unconscious after protest boats against U.S. base relocation capsize in Japan’s Okinawa
AmericaAsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalPOLITICS

2 unconscious after protest boats against U.S. base relocation capsize in Japan’s Okinawa

March 16, 2026

TOKYO, March 16– Around 20 people were thrown into the sea, two of whom fell unconscious, after two boats used in a protest against the relocation of a U.S. military base capsized off the coast of Henoko in Japan’s island prefecture of Okinawa on Monday morning, local media reported.

The accident occurred shortly after 10:10 a.m. local time in waters off Henoko in the city of Nago, where construction work is underway to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The two vessels, carrying around 20 people protesting the relocation construction, overturned, causing those on board to fall into the water, the report said.

Two of the individuals were transported to a hospital in an unconscious state, while more than a dozen others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, it added.

The coast guard and local fire departments are continuing search and rescue operations while investigating the details of the accident. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 50
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Health crisis deepens at U.S. immigration detention facilities...

January 22, 2026

Xi urges major risk prevention to ensure healthy...

January 21, 2019

Water cycle instability drives global climate disasters in...

January 14, 2026

6 Years Without Water,Okahumandu Villagers Plead for Government...

October 15, 2025

Belarus to create militias to beef up defense

May 28, 2022

Israel orders home demolitions, work permit revocations after...

September 9, 2025

U.S. fabricating excuses for itself to resume nuclear...

February 11, 2026

15 injured in knife, liquid attack at factory...

December 26, 2025

Andreeva beats Mboko to take Adelaide International title

January 17, 2026

Ukrainian president thanks EU for support amid conflict...

April 21, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.