Trending Now
Home Current Affairs Erongo region embraces coastal tourism engagement.
Erongo region embraces coastal tourism engagement.
Current Affairs

Erongo region embraces coastal tourism engagement.

August 25, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

Erongo, August 25 – The stage was set for a momentous occasion as different stakeholders gathered for Embracing Coastal Tourism Engagement. Esteemed guests were warmly welcomed in Erongo, underscoring the collective dedication to resurrecting tourism in the region. The crux of this assembly revolves around the intricate landscape of marine and coastal tourism.

Challenges that impede expansion and economic optimization are squarely addressed, with a resolute aim to uncover actionable solutions. Guiding their endeavors is the Namibia Tourism Sector Recovery Plan (2022-2024), meticulously curated by the Namibian Government through the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism.

Of particular relevance is Program Eight, which spotlights novel tourism routes and enriched offerings. In the global panorama, the cruise line industry stands as a critical pillar, wielding considerable influence over the tourism landscape. Its unrelenting expansion into uncharted markets and services illuminates its potential as a catalyst for localized economic advancement.

A recent proclamation by Regent Seven Seas Cruises to anchor at Walvis Bay by 2026, poised to host a burgeoning clientele of 2000, offers tangible evidence of this latent potential. The Port of Walvis Bay has been graced by 26 passenger vessels in recent months, offering a tantalizing glimpse of future prospects.

The niche of specialized and diversified tourism demands an unwavering commitment to quality. Upholding industry benchmarks and standards is paramount across the entire tourism value chain, a guarantee of impeccable visitor experiences. At the helm of understanding the nuances of the cruise liner sector is Mr. Van Niekerk, a beacon from the cruise liner industry.

His presence brings forth insights into operational intricacies and the potential dividends at play. The government’s vow is to ensure equitable dividends from tourism, harmonized with the tenets of industry regulations. The Namibian Tourism Board, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, local authorities, and other pivotal stakeholders converge in harmonious collaboration.

Their united vision is to forge a path towards sustainable tourism expansion, marked by interwoven partnerships and the prospects that await. Together, they stand poised to navigate the undulating tides of progress. ~Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 2
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Lack of Identification Documents Remains a Substantial Challenge...

August 4, 2023

Bank Windhoek introduces a first contactless-enabled ATM feature...

May 23, 2022

Namibia launches electronic certificate to facilitate trade in...

December 6, 2022

The Youthful Addition to King Mswati’s Royal Household:...

July 17, 2023

Lukato Expresses Concern Over N$ 3000 Gibeon budget

August 10, 2023

Stakeholder Meeting Strengthens Green Dot Initiative to Ensure...

August 23, 2023

Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) partners with...

June 5, 2023

Namibia Nurses Union Accuses Government on Neglect and...

August 10, 2023

Shikanga Emerges as New Ndonga Linena District Coordinator...

August 6, 2023

Namibmills Depot Employees Unite in Strike, Demand Recognition...

July 3, 2023