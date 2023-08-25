Erongo region embraces coastal tourism engagement.

By Lylie Happiness

Erongo, August 25 – The stage was set for a momentous occasion as different stakeholders gathered for Embracing Coastal Tourism Engagement. Esteemed guests were warmly welcomed in Erongo, underscoring the collective dedication to resurrecting tourism in the region. The crux of this assembly revolves around the intricate landscape of marine and coastal tourism.

Challenges that impede expansion and economic optimization are squarely addressed, with a resolute aim to uncover actionable solutions. Guiding their endeavors is the Namibia Tourism Sector Recovery Plan (2022-2024), meticulously curated by the Namibian Government through the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism.

Of particular relevance is Program Eight, which spotlights novel tourism routes and enriched offerings. In the global panorama, the cruise line industry stands as a critical pillar, wielding considerable influence over the tourism landscape. Its unrelenting expansion into uncharted markets and services illuminates its potential as a catalyst for localized economic advancement.

A recent proclamation by Regent Seven Seas Cruises to anchor at Walvis Bay by 2026, poised to host a burgeoning clientele of 2000, offers tangible evidence of this latent potential. The Port of Walvis Bay has been graced by 26 passenger vessels in recent months, offering a tantalizing glimpse of future prospects.

The niche of specialized and diversified tourism demands an unwavering commitment to quality. Upholding industry benchmarks and standards is paramount across the entire tourism value chain, a guarantee of impeccable visitor experiences. At the helm of understanding the nuances of the cruise liner sector is Mr. Van Niekerk, a beacon from the cruise liner industry.

His presence brings forth insights into operational intricacies and the potential dividends at play. The government’s vow is to ensure equitable dividends from tourism, harmonized with the tenets of industry regulations. The Namibian Tourism Board, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, local authorities, and other pivotal stakeholders converge in harmonious collaboration.

Their united vision is to forge a path towards sustainable tourism expansion, marked by interwoven partnerships and the prospects that await. Together, they stand poised to navigate the undulating tides of progress. ~Namibia Daily News