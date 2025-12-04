U.S. infant botulism cases rise to 39

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4 — A total of 39 cases of infant botulism have been reported across 18 U.S. states as of Wednesday amid a nationwide recall of potentially contaminated infant formula, according to an update from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which is causing infant illness in multiple regions of the country, the FDA said.

The onset of illness in affected infants occurred between Aug. 9 and Nov. 19. All 39 infants, aged about 2 weeks to about 9 months, were hospitalized with no deaths reported.

All 39 infants had been fed with ByHeart Whole Nutrition powdered infant formula before getting sick.

All products of the brand have been recalled, including all lots of formula cans and single-serve sticks.

The FDA noted that it continues to receive reports of recalled products still appearing on grocery store shelves, adding that it is working closely with state partners and retailers to ensure the recall is effective and that all affected products are immediately removed from shelves nationwide.

The investigation into the source and point of contamination remains ongoing. According to the FDA, early symptoms of infant botulism include constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, and difficulty swallowing.

The illness may develop into breathing difficulties and, in severe cases, respiratory arrest. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

