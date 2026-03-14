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Maldives to introduce green license plates for electric vehicles
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Maldives to introduce green license plates for electric vehicles

March 14, 2026

MALE, March 14  — The Maldivian government will introduce green license plates for environmentally friendly vehicles in a move to promote sustainable transportation, PSM News, the Maldives’ state media, said on Saturday, quoting a minister.

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Mohamed Ameen said new green plates will make electric and other eco-friendly vehicles easier to identify.

Under the new system, private electric vehicles will carry green plates with white lettering, while electric taxis will use green plates with yellow lettering, he said.

The Maldives currently uses black license plates for private vehicles, yellow plates for taxis, white plates for military vehicles, and blue plates for diplomatic vehicles, PSM News said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation is preparing to launch a fully electric taxi service, with 150 electric vehicles set to be imported soon, PSM News said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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