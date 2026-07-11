Egyptian, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional developments over phone

CAIRO, July 11– Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan held phone talks on Saturday to strengthen bilateral relations and exchange views on regional issues, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers praised the rapid progress in bilateral relations in recent months and stressed the importance of advancing strategic dialogue and expanding economic and trade cooperation to serve mutual interests.

On regional developments, they underscored the need to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and intensify joint efforts to help restore negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The ministers emphasized the importance of implementing the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding to facilitate a final agreement through dialogue and diplomacy, averting further military escalation in the region.

Both officials also reviewed coordination within the quadrilateral mechanism involving Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, stressing the need for continued consultations on regional security concerns.

On the Palestinian issue, they reaffirmed their rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians and stressed the need to halt escalation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and ensure full delivery of humanitarian aid.

The two sides also exchanged views on developments in Syria, Lebanon, Sudan and Libya, reaffirming support for efforts to promote security and stability and preserve the unity and sovereignty of state institutions across the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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