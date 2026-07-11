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DPRK denounces NATO’s “intention for inter-camp confrontation”
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DPRK denounces NATO’s “intention for inter-camp confrontation”

July 11, 2026

PYONGYANG, July 11 — The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) condemned “the United States and its vassal forces” for inter-camp confrontation intention displayed at the NATO summit, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Saturday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in a press statement reported by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying the trans-Atlantic bloc is exacerbating the security environment of Europe and creating instability in the Asia-Pacific.

The U.S.-led NATO allies and their partners incited confrontation throughout the NATO summit, held earlier this week in Ankara, Türkiye, the statement said, calling it a clear proof that the organization is “a war and confrontation body that goes against international peace and security in all parts of the world while pursuing exclusive geopolitical interests.”

“NATO is systematically exacerbating the security environment of Europe through the implementation of its reckless eastward advance policy, to maintain illegal justification for its existence which should have been extinct with the end of the Cold War, and creating instability in the Asia-Pacific region by shifting its responsibility onto other countries.

Its provocative moves can never be overlooked,” said the statement. The DPRK will defend its national sovereignty and security interests, and regional peace and stability by building up at an accelerated pace the strength capable of deterring the enemy countries’ attempts at collective confrontation and their military threats, it said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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