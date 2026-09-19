Asian Games should feed into Olympics, says IOC chief Coventry

NAGOYA, Japan, Sept. 19 — International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry said on the opening day of the 20th Asian Games that the continental Games should strengthen their links with the Olympic movement, while their sports program must remain a decision for the continent and the host.

The 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games feature 43 sports, compared with 32 at the Paris Olympics. More than 17,000 athletes and officials have registered for the event. The size and composition of the sports program have sparked debate over whether the Asian Games should “slim down” and align more closely with the Olympics.

“I think that the continental Games have to make that decision for themselves. I think the continental associations have their own autonomy and really for the future, it’s about strengthening how the continental Games can feed into the Olympic Games,” Coventry said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

She noted that the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is pushing for the Asian Games to be held a year before the Olympics so that they can serve as Olympic qualifiers.

“I know that the continental associations are pushing and advocating for their Games to happen a year before the Olympic Games so that they can be used for qualifications for the Olympic Games, which I think is a really wonderful way to strengthen our movement. Looking forward to that move by the OCA and Asian Games,” Coventry said.

Coventry stressed, however, that the final decision on the sports program rests with the continental body and the host.

“When it comes to the decision of the program, it’s really up to them. I think that each continent has some different sports, and then you look down at the hosts and the hosts have very specific sports that are engaging for them. So I think it has to be a blend of considerations.”

Coventry arrived in Nagoya on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, she began her Asian Games visit at the Main Media Center, where she met IOC members from Asia and toured the Main Press Center and International Broadcast Center.

She said she was most looking forward to the opening ceremony. “I’ve only seen all of you guys, the media. So I’m looking forward to seeing the athletes in the opening ceremony tonight.”

“We will be going and seeing basketball, swimming. I’m not sure if there’s anything else, but there are a few other sports along the way that we’re going to go visit. We’re only here for a quick two days, but we’re excited to be here and try to see as much as we can.”

China has topped the Asian Games gold medal table for 11 consecutive editions. Asked about China’s dominance in Asian sports, Coventry said: “I think the results mean for themselves. I think China has done extremely well and continues to do very well, and we’re looking forward and wishing them the best of luck.”

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 19