Namibia gov’t moves to shield rural communities, meat value chain from FMD

WINDHOEK, Sept. 30 — Namibia’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform Inge Zaamwani said on Wednesday that the recent detection of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in southern Namibia has highlighted the economic and social vulnerabilities of the country’s livestock sector.

Addressing the Parliament, Zaamwani stressed that the outbreak in the Karasburg Veterinary District of the Kharas Region goes far beyond an animal health emergency.

“It has implications for farmers, livestock owners, traders, transporters, auction facilities, abattoirs, processors, employees, consumers and communities whose livelihoods depend directly or indirectly on the livestock value chain,” she said.

Highlighting the disruption caused by the disease, she warned that restrictions on animal movement and marketing can affect farm income, livestock sales, transportation, abattoir operations, meat processing, and employment and associated businesses.

To mitigate these socioeconomic pressures, the Ministry issued Veterinary Public Notification No. 16 of 2026, which partially lifts movement controls based on epidemiological evidence showing the disease remains localized to five farms in Karasburg.

Looking ahead, Zaamwani said the policy objective must remain to contain and eradicate the disease while progressively restoring normal economic activity wherever the scientific evidence supports doing so.

“While the Ministry continues to intensify FMD control measures, as a nation, we must continue to strengthen compliance with animal identification and movement requirements, and remain vigilant and report suspected FMD clinical signs to the nearest State Veterinary Office,” she said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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