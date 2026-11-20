JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 20 — South Africa recorded a decline in murders and several other categories of violent crime in the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, although the country continued to face high levels of violence, with an average of about 61 people killed every day, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said Friday.

Releasing the quarterly crime statistics in Pretoria, the executive capital of South Africa, Cachalia said police recorded 5,590 murders between July and September, more than 1,600 fewer than in the same period last year.

Other major crime categories also showed improvement. Carjackings fell by 16.8 percent year on year, while truck hijackings dropped by 27.9 percent.

Robberies at residential and business premises both declined by 7 percent, and reported sexual offenses decreased by 2.7 percent.

Cachalia said the figures marked a shift from a 13-year upward trend in most categories of violent crime between 2012 and 2025. However, he stressed that the overall level of violence remained unacceptably high and that crime trends varied across provinces.

The Eastern Cape recorded the highest murder rate, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Gang-related killings and taxi-related murders were heavily concentrated in the Western Cape, while Gauteng recorded the highest number of robbery-related murders.

Firearms remained the primary driver of lethal violence. According to Cachalia, guns were used in 2,552 murders during the quarter, more than any other recorded weapon.

He said police would intensify efforts to recover illegal firearms, trace their supply chains, and hold those possessing or using unlicensed weapons accountable.

Alcohol-related violence was another major concern. Police recorded 8,201 alcohol-related contact crimes during the quarter, including 271 murders, 589 attempted murders, 1,483 rapes and 5,858 assaults with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A further 235 murders took place in or around liquor outlets such as taverns, pubs, nightclubs and bottle stores.

Cachalia said law enforcement agencies would step up inspections of unlicensed liquor outlets and businesses violating their license conditions, while working with provincial authorities and municipalities to strengthen the regulation of alcohol sales.

Despite the overall decline in reported sexual offenses, violence against women and children remained a pressing issue. Police recorded 9,908 rape cases during the quarter.

Of the 9,705 cases in which the victims’ age and sex could be verified, 4,362 involved children under 18, while 5,116 victims were adult women and 227 were adult men.

Cachalia said police would strengthen investigations, improve the handling of case dockets and work more closely with the justice system to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said police operations against organized criminal networks, drug trafficking and violent crime would be intensified, noting that law enforcement agencies had arrested 222,441 suspects for various offenses during the quarter.

The latest figures come amid persistent concerns over organized crime, illegal firearms and violent attacks in South Africa.

In recent weeks, a series of mass shootings and killings of police officers have further highlighted the challenges facing law enforcement agencies.

Cachalia said tackling violent crime required not only effective policing, but also broader efforts to address its root causes, including alcohol abuse, illegal firearms and unsafe public spaces.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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