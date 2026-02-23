Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Egyptian expatriates’ remittances hit record 41.5 bln USD in 2025
Egyptian expatriates’ remittances hit record 41.5 bln USD in 2025
AfricaBankingCurrent AffairsECONOMICSInternational

Egyptian expatriates’ remittances hit record 41.5 bln USD in 2025

February 23, 2026

CAIRO, Feb. 23 — Remittances from Egyptian expatriates increased by 40.5 percent in 2025, reaching a record high of 41.5 billion U.S. dollars, up from 29.6 billion dollars in 2024, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) said on Monday.

The CBE noted that remittances rose in the first half of the fiscal year 2025-2026, which ends in June, to 22.1 billion dollars, compared with 17.1 billion dollars in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

On a monthly basis, remittances rose by 24.0 percent in December 2025 to 4.0 billion dollars, marking a record monthly high, up from 3.2 billion dollars in December 2024, the bank added.

Remittances, along with revenues from the Suez Canal, tourism, and foreign investment, are key contributors to Egypt’s foreign currency reserves, helping to support the North African nation’s economy. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 8
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ukraine strikes oil pumping station in western Russia

August 13, 2025

FNB supports Crime Prevention in Katima Mulilo

October 26, 2021

Rising conflict in Sudan’s North Darfur traps civilians,...

January 22, 2026

UN peacekeepers join Central African Republic troops to...

December 13, 2022

Botswana minister says progress made on affordable housing...

October 28, 2025

40-Year-Old’s Backyard Garden Empowers the Unemployed

July 26, 2023

UN Secretary-General Urges Global Action to Transform Broken...

July 25, 2023

SADC to observe Zambia’s general elections virtually due...

August 4, 2021

Zimbabwe begins voter registration for 2018 elections

September 19, 2017

Botswana, Zimbabwe agree to improve railway delivery efficiency

December 20, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.