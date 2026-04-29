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Al-Shabaab Commander Jeeri among 22 militants killed in southern Somalia
Ugandan soldiers of African Union's peacekeeping mission in Somalia (AMISOM) search for explosive devices next to their base in Ceeljaale, southern coastal Somalia, on September 19, 2019. (Photo by Tina SMOLE / AFP)
Africa

Al-Shabaab Commander Jeeri among 22 militants killed in southern Somalia

April 29, 2026

MOGADISHU, April 29– Somali armed forces, backed by international partners, have killed 22 al-Shabaab militants, including a commander, during targeted operations carried out over the past three days in the country’s southern region.

The Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that the operations, involving ground forces and airstrikes, resulted in the killing of militants in Buulo Cabdalla in the Lower Shabelle region.

Among the dead was Commander Cabdiraxmaan Jeeri, who was known for terrorizing the local civilian population. “The ministry also expresses its appreciation to international partners for their continued support for operations aimed at advancing peace and stability in Somalia,” it said in a statement.

The ministry underlined its ongoing commitment to intensifying operations, which are part of a broader strategy to maintain stability by eliminating al-Shabaab terrorists.

The al-Shabaab extremist group was driven out of the capital, Mogadishu, in 2011, but militants are still hiding in rural areas of these regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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