World Environment Day: Host Cote d’Ivoire, Africa Development Bank urge collective action to end plastic pollution

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, June 9 – On June 5th, 2023, Cote d’Ivoire commemorated the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, with the African Development Bank serving as a key partner.

The event brought together more than 300 individuals to debate why Africa should move toward the circular economy and what the potential is under the topic, “Solutions to Plastic Pollution.”

The use, ownership, and selling of plastic bags are prohibited in Côte d’Ivoire, according to the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Jean-Luc Assi. He said that the prohibition has prompted companies to convert to recyclable and biodegradable packaging.

They’re being boosted. So let’s all be conscious of the need to stop the pollution from plastics. We must all unite to eliminate plastic pollution right away, Minister Assi said.

Acting jointly to stop plastic pollution is a significant opportunity, particularly for poorer nations, according to UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

By acting with unity of purpose, she asserted, we might end plastic pollution by 2040. Cut back on social, environmental, and healthcare expenditures. Create new markets and commercial prospects, as well as hundreds of thousands of new employment, mostly in poor nations.

Kevin Kariuki, Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth at the African Development Bank, asked everyone to work together to find practical solutions to fight plastic pollution, which he called “one of the most pressing global environmental issues of our time.”

He said that the African Economic Bank, which is responsible for driving Africa’s economic agenda, is well-positioned to support efforts addressing the environmental problems facing the continent.

The Bank is putting unique programs and initiatives into place that support sustainability and environmental management. The African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA) and the Africa Circular Economy Facility are two of these organizations that work to advance circularity and responsible waste management, especially plastic, in Africa.

In a panel discussion, Rose Mwebaza, Director of UNEP’s Africa Office, pointed out that the challenge of plastic pollution does not have a single solution.

The good news is that all the necessary technology advancements have already been made, and a surge of creative businesses and forward-thinking governments are working together to put an end to plastic pollution, she added.

In order to assist businesses in halting plastic pollution in Africa, the African Development Bank organized the Forum on Solutions to Plastic Pollution.

Al Hamndou Dorsouma, the Manager of Climate and Green Growth at the Bank, asserted that the answers already exist. “We have no justifications! Africa ought to transition to a circular economy. Future events are circular. ~Namibia Daily News