Zimbabwe embassy in South Africa issues safety alert over anti-immigrant demonstrations

HARARE, April 29 — The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa on Tuesday issued a safety alert to its nationals following ongoing anti-immigrant demonstrations in various parts of the host country.

In an advisory note seen by Xinhua on Wednesday, the embassy said its consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town have received reports of demonstrations targeting foreign nationals, posing potential risks to the safety of Zimbabwean residents.

The embassy urged its nationals to remain vigilant, avoid demonstration hotspots, stay indoors and limit unplanned movements.

It also advised them to carry essential identification documents at all times. Affected individuals were encouraged to promptly report any incidents to the South African Police Service, as well as to the Zimbabwean embassy or its consulates.

Recent demonstrations in parts of South Africa have highlighted rising tensions over issues such as employment and small business competition. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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