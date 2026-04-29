Iran to respond on prospects of U.S. talks after leadership consultations: Pakistani PM

ISLAMABAD, April 29– Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had assured him that Tehran would respond on the prospects of talks after consultations with the Iranian leadership.

Speaking to the federal cabinet here, Sharif said Araghchi visited Pakistan recently along with a delegation and held multiple rounds of comprehensive discussions with the Pakistani side before departing for Russia.

“Before his departure, he assured me that he would get back to me after consultation with his leadership,” the prime minister said.

Sharif said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region remain ongoing and unwavering.

“Pakistan’s efforts for peace are still underway, and there has not been even the slightest decrease in these efforts,” he said. Referring to contacts between Iran and the United States, Sharif said the two sides held extensive discussions on April 11, describing them as a “marathon session.”

He added that Pakistan had made tremendous efforts to help facilitate peace in the region. The prime minister also said that the ceasefire achieved through Pakistan’s efforts remains intact. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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