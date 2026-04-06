Tobacco-related illnesses kill over 6,000 annually in Laos

VIENTIANE, April 6– More than 6,000 people in Laos die annually from tobacco-related diseases, resulting in economic losses exceeding 3.6 billion Lao kip (some 1.6 million U.S. dollars), health officials said.

The figure was delivered at a meeting of the National Committee for Tobacco Control, chaired by Lao Minister of Health Baykham Khattiya. The session reviewed progress in implementing tobacco control measures, Lao News Agency reported on Monday.

Officials also highlighted ongoing challenges, such as enforcing the ban on electronic cigarettes, the rise of new tobacco products, and legal barriers to strengthening regulations.

Speaking at the meeting last Friday, Baykham warned that the tobacco industry remains a major threat to public health and national development, contributing to non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and chronic respiratory illnesses.

Emphasizing that legislation alone is not enough, she called for stricter enforcement and stronger cross-sector cooperation. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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