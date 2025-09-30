China Declares New WTO Approach: No Longer Seeking Fresh Special Treatment, Reaffirms Commitment to Multilateralism

By Wensel Mavara

WINDHOEK, SEPT 30 – In a landmark policy statement at UN General Assembly-related meeting on 23 September 2025, Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced that China will no longer seek new special and differential treatment (SDT) in current or future World Trade Organization (WTO) negotiations.

The move, described as a major step to strengthen the multilateral trading system, signals China’s readiness to assume greater responsibility as the world’s largest developing nation, while continuing to safeguard the interests of fellow developing members.

Since joining the WTO as a developing member, China has enjoyed the institutional right to SDT, exercising it pragmatically in line with its development level. Over the years, China has actively contributed to multiple trade negotiations and advanced global trade liberalization and facilitation.

Today, however, with unilateral tariff actions disrupting world markets and global trade facing unprecedented uncertainty, Beijing says its decision is aimed at stabilizing the multilateral trading system and supporting initiatives such as the Global Development Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative.

“China has always been part of the Global South and will remain a developing country,” Premier Li emphasized. “But we will not seek new SDT in future WTO talks. This demonstrates our responsibility while continuing to stand with other developing members.”

The statement by the Chinese Premier was shared with the media by Wei Jinming, Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Namibia, who emphasized China’s commitment to global development – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 186