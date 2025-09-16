Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Uzbekistan discovers large gas reserve on Ustyurt plateau
Uzbekistan discovers large gas reserve on Ustyurt plateau
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternational

Uzbekistan discovers large gas reserve on Ustyurt plateau

September 16, 2025

TASHKENT, Sept. 16 — Uzbekistan has discovered a large gas reserve on the Ustyurt plateau, local media reported Tuesday, citing the president’s press service.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Monday during a meeting that the discovery was made at a depth of 6,500 meters, marking the first time the country has explored at such depths.

Previously, oil and gas operations were limited to 2,500 to 3,000 meters underground. According to the National Statistics Committee, Uzbekistan produced 25.3 billion cubic meters of gas in the first seven months of this year, a 3.4 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024.

The Ustyurt plateau is a Central Asian plateau situated between the Aral and the Caspian Seas. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 20
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UNGA president calls for protecting civilians in Afghanistan

August 27, 2021

Bullet killing Al Jazeera journalist handed to U.S....

July 3, 2022

European stocks slump as turmoil over U.S. tariffs...

April 7, 2025

EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants...

April 23, 2025

Namibia Emerges as a Prime Destination for Dollar...

September 28, 2023

Riaan Cloete: The Midas Touch of Namibian Football

May 13, 2023

Nigerian troops kill 13 Boko Haram fighters in...

September 5, 2025

Addressing Food Insecurity: Collaborative Steps to Promote Conservation...

August 24, 2023

UN envoy demands release of detained employees in...

September 2, 2025

British High Commission in Windhoek celebrates the Queen’s...

June 21, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.