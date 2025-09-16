Uzbekistan discovers large gas reserve on Ustyurt plateau

TASHKENT, Sept. 16 — Uzbekistan has discovered a large gas reserve on the Ustyurt plateau, local media reported Tuesday, citing the president’s press service.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Monday during a meeting that the discovery was made at a depth of 6,500 meters, marking the first time the country has explored at such depths.

Previously, oil and gas operations were limited to 2,500 to 3,000 meters underground. According to the National Statistics Committee, Uzbekistan produced 25.3 billion cubic meters of gas in the first seven months of this year, a 3.4 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024.

The Ustyurt plateau is a Central Asian plateau situated between the Aral and the Caspian Seas. (Xinhua)

