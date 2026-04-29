Dozens feared missing after canoe capsizes in western Uganda

KAMPALA, April 29- Police in Kagadi District, western Uganda, are responding to a canoe accident in which dozens of passengers are feared missing after a vessel capsized on River Nguse, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to a police statement, the canoe, carrying an estimated 35 to 40 passengers, overturned on Tuesday evening at Kyaleni Village.

Police said they responded immediately to the scene, and one survivor, identified as a local resident, has been rescued. The exact number of missing persons remains unconfirmed due to the absence of a passenger manifest.

Marine police have launched search and rescue operations, while investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. Preliminary findings point to possible overloading, night travel, and the condition of the vessel as contributing factors.

Authorities have urged relatives of anyone who may have been on board to report to Kagadi Central Police Station. Further updates will be provided, police said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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