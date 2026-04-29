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Iran’s main int’l airport resumes flights to 15 foreign destinations: CEO
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Iran’s main int’l airport resumes flights to 15 foreign destinations: CEO

April 29, 2026

TEHRAN, April 29– Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport has resumed flights to 15 foreign destinations following a weeks-long hiatus caused by the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Necessary licenses were obtained for the resumption of flights at the airport to Türkiye’s Istanbul, China’s Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, Thailand’s Bangkok, Oman’s Muscat, the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s Erbil, Afghanistan’s Kabul, Russia’s Moscow, Qatar’s Doha, Iraq’s Baghdad and Najaf, Saudi Arabia’s Medina and Armenia’s Yerevan, Tasnim quoted Ramin Kashef-Azar, CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City Company, as saying.

He added all the processes pertaining to the reception and transportation of the incoming and outgoing passengers at the airport’s two terminals are being gone through safely.

Iran shut down its airspace after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes starting on Feb. 28, halting civilian aviation operations nationwide.

The country reopened its eastern airspace to international flights on April 18, with the gradual resumption of passenger flights at other airports since then.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority has said that flight services will return to normal once technical and operational preparations by military and civilian authorities are completed. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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