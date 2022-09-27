CAPRICORN GROUP RELEASES ANNUAL SOCIAL VALUE REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 30 JUNE 2022

Capricorn Group Limited, a proudly Namibian financial services group listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange, has released its annual Social Value Report today. This comes after the Group’s Integrated Annual Report and annual financial results are released on September 14, 2022. Capricorn Group is a responsible corporate citizen that holds itself accountable to its stakeholders. The Group is proud of its societal contributions in pursuit of its purpose of being Connectors of Positive Change, and it strives to be open, transparent, and accountable in reporting its CSR programs and their impact. Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries in Namibia and Botswana invested N$15.4 million (a 26.9% increase) in corporate social responsibility initiatives for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2022. This amounts to 1.3% of the Group’s profit after tax, which corresponds to the Group’s CSR policy guideline of 1% of profit after tax.

“The Capricorn Group’s first standalone Social Value Report reflects our approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and outlines the activities of the Capricorn Group, as well as the Capricorn Foundation and its subsidiaries Bank Windhoek, Capricorn Asset Management, Entrepo, and Bank Gaborone.” As a responsible corporate citizen, the Group’s CSR vision is aligned with its purpose: to be an inspiring Connector of Positive Change by creating economic value in a responsible way that creates sustainable opportunities for advancing and improving economic and social conditions in the communities in which the Group operates. “For the Group, CSR means doing the right thing for the right reasons,” said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation.

“As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, our country requires more CSR investment than ever before, and there is palpable enthusiasm for making a positive difference in communities.” There is still much that can be done to address society’s needs, but every action taken brings us one step closer to creating a better tomorrow for all. The formation of the Capricorn Foundation as a registered non-profit organization in February 2020 significantly increased the strategic focus and impact of the Group’s CSR investments. With a portfolio of 16 impactful projects operating across Namibia, the Foundation has established itself as a thought leader in CSR over the last two years. Furthermore, Capricorn Group’s employee volunteer program, known as the #changemaker program, contributes significantly to our CSR initiatives. Enabling our employees to volunteer their productive time to support communities fosters brand pride, increases employee engagement, and connects our employees to our purpose,” Marlize concluded.

For more information on Capricorn Group’s CSR activities and to view the 2022 Social Value Report, visit www.capricorn.com.na or send an email to foundation@capricorn.com.na