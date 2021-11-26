Kenya steps up vigilance amid new COVID-19 variant

NAIROBI, Nov. 26 — Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Friday called for utmost vigilance across the country amid a new variant of COVID-19 which has been detected in Botswana and South Africa with the highest number of mutations.

Patrick Amoth, the acting director-general for Health, said the variant, dubbed B.1.1.529, carries 32 mutations which makes it highly transmissible and with potential for vaccine escape.

“Given its ease of transmission and a global return to mass movements, there is need for increased vigilance at all our points of entry,” Amoth said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The statement comes as Kenya is currently witnessing a decreased number of the COVID-19 disease, with 254,862 confirmed cases reported as of Friday, a total of 5,333 deaths.

The Ministry directed all national and county health facilities to prepare to handle a potential increase in the number of new cases as per recently reviewed COVID-19 case management guidelines. It said special emphasis should be placed on the availability of critical care facilities, piped oxygen, and additional human resource surge capacity.

According to the ministry, all eligible Kenyans are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 given the now abundant supply of the vaccines in the country

“All Points of Entry must conduct rigorous screening of all arriving passengers from the affected countries, with physical proof of vaccination prior to entry into the country for all inbound travelers,” the ministry said.

It demanded all inbound travelers into Kenya must be in possession of a Negative COVID-19 PCR taken 96 hours before arrival into the country.

The established relevant testing and genomic sequencing centers have been directed to continue active genomic surveillance to inform on the circulating variants and appropriate mitigation measures.

“We urge all Kenyans whether vaccinated or not to continue adhering to the public health social measures including the proper wearing of masks, social distancing, hand washing with soap and water, and use of sanitizers,” Amoth said.

He added the Ministry of Health is keenly monitoring the situation and will provide further advisory as more information emerges. (Xinhua)