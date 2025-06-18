Namibia faces funding gap in national drought relief plan

WINDHOEK, June 18 — Namibia is facing a funding gap of 600 million Namibian dollars (about 33.2 million U.S. dollars) in its drought relief program, Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a draft relief donation event in Windhoek, Ngurare said the scale of need across the country remains significant.

A total of 1.26 million people, representing about 41 percent of Namibia’s population, are currently facing food insecurity, he said, adding that the financial resources available are insufficient to fully implement all planned interventions.

According to Ngurare, the government has developed a comprehensive drought response plan following the declaration of a state of emergency on May 22 last year.

The plan outlines immediate and long-term measures to support communities affected by the 2024/2025 drought, which is among the worst Namibia has experienced in recent years, he said.

The prime minister said Namibia and other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries continue to experience repeated climate-related challenges, which have placed added pressure on national disaster response systems.

“Many times during drought emergencies, women, children, elderly, and persons with disabilities likely suffer from compounded consequences of water scarcity, compromised hygiene, and poor sanitation,” Ngurare said.

These conditions heighten the risk of disease outbreaks such as cholera and diarrhea, which likely place a greater burden on the health systems, he added.

The government’s drought response includes food assistance, health care supplies, and support for water, sanitation and hygiene services.

Ngurare expressed appreciation for the international support received so far, saying that the aid would be delivered through partnerships with agencies including the United Nations Children’s Fund. However, he said that additional resources would be needed to close the funding gap and fully meet the humanitarian needs.

