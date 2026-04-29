Trending Now
Home InternationalMiddle East Israel carries out demolitions in Syria’s Quneitra: war monitor
Israel carries out demolitions in Syria’s Quneitra: war monitor
Middle East

Israel carries out demolitions in Syria’s Quneitra: war monitor

April 29, 2026

DAMASCUS, April 29 — Israeli forces detonated hundreds of land mines and carried out demolitions of buildings, including historical sites, in Syria’s Quneitra province in recent days, a war monitor said Wednesday, as the United Nations (UN) warned of mounting concerns over the impact on civilians in southern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israeli forces exploded about 700 land mines in the occupied Syrian Golan area in what it described as part of ongoing military activity in the region.

The Britain-based monitor also reported that Israeli forces have continued demolition operations in the ruined city of Quneitra, including structures of historical significance.

The observatory added that Israeli forces conducted search operations on Tuesday targeting at least eight homes in the village of al-Arida, located between the towns of Maariya and Abdin in western Daraa province.

Israel has not immediately commented on the reported incidents.

Separately, the United Nations human rights office said it has received reports of increasing violations affecting civilians in southern Syria.

“We are receiving mounting protection concerns for civilians in southern Syria, where expanding operations by Israeli forces occupying these areas are placing lives at risk,” Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Tuesday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 36
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iran slams new U.S. sanctions on media outlets

September 20, 2023

Road accident kills 4 in Afghanistan’s Faryab

November 13, 2025

Fire breaks out at wholesale market in Afghanistan’s...

December 21, 2025

Fatah to hold 8th general conference in mid-May

January 10, 2026

Israel resumes ceasefire in Gaza after killing at...

October 29, 2025

U.S. envoy Witkoff due in Israel for talks...

February 2, 2026

Afghan destroys 1,290 tons of substandard medicines, food...

March 9, 2026

Thunderstorms, lightning kill 27 in eastern Indian state

June 9, 2018

5 killed in Jerusalem bus shooting attack

September 8, 2025

Hamas seeks Egyptian guarantees for Gaza ceasefire: sources

October 6, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.