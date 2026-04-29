Namibia’s president urges skills push for oil, green energy sectors

WINDHOEK, April 29 — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday called for closer alignment between higher education and emerging economic sectors, urging institutions to equip graduates with skills needed for the country’s planned oil production and growing green energy industries.

Speaking at the University of Namibia (UNAM) graduation ceremony in Windhoek, Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia must prepare its workforce for opportunities in oil, green hydrogen, clean energy, and mineral value addition.

“Training in these fields must start today, if it has not already started yesterday,” she said, emphasizing the need for qualified Namibians to participate in key sectors expected to drive future growth.

Namibia has in recent years positioned itself as a potential player in both fossil fuel and renewable energy markets. The country has seen major offshore oil discoveries, while also advancing plans to become a global hub for green hydrogen production using its abundant solar and wind resources.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called on academic staff to keep pace with labor market demands by introducing programs that address current and future skills gaps, and underscored the government’s commitment to education, describing it as a core investment in economic growth, social equity, and national development.

She highlighted the implementation of a fully subsidized tertiary education funding model covering tuition and registration fees for eligible undergraduate students, as well as expanded financial support to include more middle-income families.

To improve graduate employability, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the government has introduced national internship and apprenticeship programs, with public institutions directed to allocate funding for such initiatives, and called on the private sector to support these efforts.

The southern African country has several large-scale projects under development, aimed at exporting green hydrogen and related products to international markets. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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