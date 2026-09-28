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Drone attacks damage railway bridge in Russia’s Bryansk region
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Drone attacks damage railway bridge in Russia’s Bryansk region

September 28, 2026

MOSCOW, Sept. 28– A railway bridge partially collapsed in Russia’s Bryansk region on Monday following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to regional acting governor Yegor Kovalchuk.

“As a result of a drone attack on the Dyatkovo-Lyudinovo section, part of a bridge collapsed and 10 wagons derailed. There were no casualties,” Kovalchuk wrote on his social media channel.

He added that 18 empty open wagons also derailed following an attack in the Unechsky district. A separate attack damaged railway tracks in the Navlinsky district, but train service there was not disrupted, and no injuries were reported.

The press service of the Moscow Railway said on Monday that train traffic on the Unecha-Zlynka and Lyudinovo-1-Dyatkovo sections was temporarily suspended due to external impact on railway infrastructure on Sunday evening and into the early hours of Monday in the Bryansk and Kaluga regions. Repair work is underway at the affected sites.

Earlier Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed 254 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov overnight. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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