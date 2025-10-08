Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica IFRC launches 31 mln USD appeal for humanitarian crisis in Somalia
IFRC launches 31 mln USD appeal for humanitarian crisis in Somalia
AfricaInternational

IFRC launches 31 mln USD appeal for humanitarian crisis in Somalia

October 8, 2025

MOGADISHU, Oct. 8 — The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Wednesday launched a 31-million-U.S.-dollar appeal to respond to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Somalia.

The IFRC said the funds will support the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) in scaling up life-saving and early recovery efforts nationwide, as millions struggle to survive amid failed rains, food shortages, and the collapse of local systems.

“This climate-driven drought is deepening an already complex humanitarian crisis, stripping communities of water, food, and fodder,” Naemi Heita, IFRC head of delegation, Nairobi country cluster for Kenya and Somalia, said in a statement.

Somalia remains one of the world’s most challenging humanitarian contexts, shaped by decades of conflict, economic fragility, and recurrent climate shocks, the IFRC noted.

“This appeal is an urgent call to the international community to help sustain life-saving operations, as communities exhaust their final coping strategies and essential services scale down,” said Yusuf Hassan, president of the SRCS.

“We must act now to protect lives, save livelihoods, and offer a chance for recovery and hope.” The failed Gu rains (April-June) have already triggered new drought declarations, while forecasts indicate that the Deyr rains (October-December) are also likely to fall short.

More than 2.5 million people across Somalia are facing acute shortages of food, water, and essential services, the IFRC said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 64
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Trump, Putin eye to meet next week, no...

August 8, 2025

U.S. FDA approves updated COVID shots with new...

August 28, 2025

UN says heavy rains kill at least 25...

May 10, 2021

World leaders lament humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, urge...

September 25, 2025

NGOs raise concern over ARVs shortage in Zimbabwe

September 28, 2017

Nails Expert

March 22, 2021

Zimbabwean president announces fresh measures to curb new...

December 1, 2021

China, Russia, Iran reaffirm dialogue only viable option...

March 14, 2025

Mugufuli ‘s Controversial decisions during his Presidency.

March 18, 2021

Namibia hosts inaugural Commonwealth Youth Council dialogue

August 5, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.