IFRC launches 31 mln USD appeal for humanitarian crisis in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Oct. 8 — The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Wednesday launched a 31-million-U.S.-dollar appeal to respond to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Somalia.

The IFRC said the funds will support the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) in scaling up life-saving and early recovery efforts nationwide, as millions struggle to survive amid failed rains, food shortages, and the collapse of local systems.

“This climate-driven drought is deepening an already complex humanitarian crisis, stripping communities of water, food, and fodder,” Naemi Heita, IFRC head of delegation, Nairobi country cluster for Kenya and Somalia, said in a statement.

Somalia remains one of the world’s most challenging humanitarian contexts, shaped by decades of conflict, economic fragility, and recurrent climate shocks, the IFRC noted.

“This appeal is an urgent call to the international community to help sustain life-saving operations, as communities exhaust their final coping strategies and essential services scale down,” said Yusuf Hassan, president of the SRCS.

“We must act now to protect lives, save livelihoods, and offer a chance for recovery and hope.” The failed Gu rains (April-June) have already triggered new drought declarations, while forecasts indicate that the Deyr rains (October-December) are also likely to fall short.

More than 2.5 million people across Somalia are facing acute shortages of food, water, and essential services, the IFRC said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 64