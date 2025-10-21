Iran’s FM, UN chief discuss situations in Gaza, Yemen

Trending Now
InternationalMiddle East

October 21, 2025

TEHRAN, Oct. 21  — Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday exchanged views on the situations in Gaza and Yemen.

In a phone call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the conflict regions, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted the international community’s responsibility to prevent the “continuation of Israel’s violations” of the ceasefire with Hamas and ensure delivery of humanitarian aid to people in Gaza.

Araghchi also mentioned the situation in Yemen, condemning Israel’s “aggression” against the Arab nation. He called for continued cooperation between Iran and the United Nations to help ensure stability in Yemen and security in the region.

Guterres underlined the necessity to continue diplomatic consultations to guarantee stability and security in the region. (Xinhua)

