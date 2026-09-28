Capricorn Group’s Dignity For Every Girl drive collects 818 packets of sanitary pads

Windhoek,Sept.28 — Capricorn Group’s September Pad Collection Drive, called Dignity for Every Girl, collected 818 packets of sanitary pads (totalling 6544 individual pads) and 296 bars of bath soap through donations from employees and Wutow Trading in support of the Group’s Dignity for Every Girl campaign.

The initiative culminated in an outreach event for 70 vulnerable girls on Friday, 25 September 2026, held in partnership with Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief Association, during which each girl received a year’s supply of sanitary products.

Hosted at the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare (MoGECW) After School Centre in Khomasdal, the Group’s latest Changemaker outreach event brought together girls from Family of Hope, Helena’s Haven, Anita’s Soup Kitchen in Okahandja Park and the Ministry of Gender’s After School Centre.

The Changemaker campaign responds to period poverty, which refers to a lack of access to menstrual products, suitable sanitation facilities, and the information needed to manage menstruation with dignity. Through donations and employee volunteering, the initiative aims to help reduce the barriers girls face in managing their periods and participating fully in school and everyday life.

“Something as basic as access to sanitary products should never stand between a girl and her education, her confidence or her opportunity to succeed,” said Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group’s Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, in her welcome address.

Addressing the girls, Horn encouraged them to recognise their own potential: “Never allow your circumstances to define your potential. Believe in yourself. Support one another. Be courageous about your dreams, because each of you has something valuable to contribute to your community and to our country.”

Capricorn Group employees in their role as Changemakers, helped package gifts, welcomed the girls, assisted Imago Dei in distributing sanitary pad packs, and prepared and served meals and drinks.

The programme also featured a motivational message on dignity and self-worth from Justine Andreas of Dear Girl, followed by the distribution of sanitary pad packs and a balloon activity. Ms Maggy Katimba, a social worker from MoGECW, introduced the ChangeMakers to the centre and its work.

Horn linked the outreach to Capricorn Group’s belief in being Connectors of Positive Change, describing how care can begin with one person reaching out to another.

“Every girl deserves dignity. Every girl deserves an opportunity. And every girl deserves the freedom to dream,” she said.

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