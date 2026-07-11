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Algeria reinstates ambassador to Mali after drone row
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Algeria reinstates ambassador to Mali after drone row

July 11, 2026

ALGIERS, July 11 — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has decided to reinstate Algeria’s ambassador to Mali, effective immediately, the Algerian foreign ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry attributed the decision to Tebboune’s unwavering commitment to restoring Algerian-Malian relations to their historical and natural course, based on mutual respect, fraternal relations and cooperation that serve the interests of both countries, their peoples, and the broader Sahel countries and the African continent.

Earlier on Friday, Algeria’s defense ministry announced the reopening of the country’s airspace to Malian aircraft, ending more than a year of tensions between the two countries over the downing of a Malian drone.

In March 2025, Algeria shot down a Malian military drone near their shared border, citing airspace violation. Algeria later closed its airspace to Malian flights, with both sides subsequently recalling their ambassadors.

In September 2025, Mali filed a complaint against Algeria at the International Court of Justice.

Algiers dismissed it as “baseless,” maintaining that the drone had violated its airspace and was lawfully intercepted.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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