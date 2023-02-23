China-Russia partnership never targets any third party: senior diplomat

MOSCOW, Feb. 23 — The China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has never targeted any third party, nor does it tolerate any third party interference or coercion, a senior Chinese diplomat said here on Wednesday.

This is because China-Russia relations enjoy a solid political, economic and cultural foundation, as well as calmness and sobriety from reviewing past experiences, said Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More importantly, this is because a multipolar world and greater democracy in international relations, which China and Russia jointly support, are in line with the trend of the times and the aspirations of most countries, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Wang conveyed to Putin the warm greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping. He noted that the two presidents held an important video conference at the end of last year, which charted the course for bilateral relations in the new year.

He said that the current international situation is complicated and grim, but the China-Russia relationship, which has stood the test of the drastic changes in the world situation, is mature, tough and as stable as Mount Tai.

Although crises and chaos often emerge, challenges and opportunities exist at the same time, Wang said, adding that this is the dialectics of history.

China is willing to work with Russia to maintain strategic resolve, deepen political trust, strengthen strategic coordination, expand practical cooperation and safeguard the legitimate interests of both countries, in order for the two countries to play a constructive role in promoting world peace and development, he said.

Requesting Wang to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi, Putin said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has opened up new prospects for China’s development.

At present, Russia-China relations are moving towards the established goals, and bilateral cooperation in various fields and coordination in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and other multilateral organizations are fruitful, Putin said.

He added that strengthening unity and coordination in international affairs is of great significance to promoting greater democracy in international relations and the balance and stability of the international landscape.

During an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukrainian issue with Putin, Wang appreciated Russia’s reaffirmation of its willingness to solve problems through dialogue and negotiations.

Wang said China will, as always, uphold an objective and fair position and play a constructive role in solving the crisis through political means. (Xinhua)