Brazilian president defies U.S. over Bolsonaro verdict, says Brazil not “banana republic”

SAO PAULO, Sept. 12– Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday rejected U.S. pressure over the conviction of former President Jair Bolsonaro, saying Brazil “is not a banana republic” that bows to foreign interference.

In an interview with Bandeirantes TV, Lula dismissed threats of new sanctions from U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio after Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court sentenced Bolsonaro to more than 27 years in prison for attempting a coup in 2022.

“I do not fear sanctions. The accusations against Brazil are false, and President Trump knows it,” Lula said.

“The president of one country cannot interfere in the decisions of another sovereign nation.

The United States must understand it is not dealing with a banana republic.” Lula also brushed aside comments by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, who warned Washington could use “military means” to defend free expression abroad, calling them unworthy of a direct response.

After Thursday’s ruling, Trump told reporters he was “surprised” by the outcome and compared Bolsonaro’s trial to his own legal troubles in his country.

Washington announced recently it would revoke visas for Brazilian justices and imposed Magnitsky sanctions on Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who led Bolsonaro’s trial.

Trump has also cited the case as justification for slapping a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian exports.

