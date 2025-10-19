Pakistan, Afghanistan confirm ceasefire agreement

ISLAMABAD/KABUL, Oct. 19 — Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached a ceasefire agreement to immediately halt cross-border attacks and promote mutual respect for each other’s territory, officials from both sides confirmed on Sunday.

According to the agreement, attacks from Afghanistan on Pakistani soil “will stop immediately,” Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said Sunday on social media.

Delegations from both sides will meet again in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Oct. 25 to discuss detailed mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire and enhancing security cooperation, Asif added.

Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Sunday that Afghanistan and Pakistan have signed a bilateral agreement, reaching a comprehensive and meaningful ceasefire, following negotiations in the Qatari capital of Doha.

“Under the agreement, both sides reaffirm their commitment to peace, mutual respect, and the maintenance of strong and constructive neighborly relations,” the statement said.

The two countries pledged to resolve disputes through dialogue and to avoid targeting each other’s security forces, civilians, or critical infrastructure, it added. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 18