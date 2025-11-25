Russia acknowledges progress in Ukraine-U.S. talks, signaling future engagement

MOSCOW, Nov. 25 — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday acknowledged the ongoing work between Ukrainian and American representatives based on a draft by U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that Russia will also take part in talks on the U.S. plan for settling the conflict.

He noted that Trump’s peace plan remains a “substantive basis” for potential negotiations on the Ukraine crisis.

“We are interested in achieving our goals through political and diplomatic means and consistently adhere to this position,” Peskov said, adding that Russia remains fully open to negotiations on Ukraine.

The plan has not been discussed with Russia in any substantive way, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Any lasting agreement should include broader security arrangements in Europe, Peskov said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

