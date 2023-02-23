Trending Now
Zimbabwe orders precautionary measures to tackle cyclone Freddy

February 23, 2023

HARARE, Feb. 23 — The Zimbabwean government on Wednesday ordered precautionary measures be implemented due to tropical cyclone Freddy, which is expected to hit the country by the end of this week.

The government ordered boarding and day schools in areas on the path of the cyclone to suspend on Friday and directed artisanal miners to avoid going underground. It also urged citizens to avoid crossing flooded rivers.

Public transport would operate during daytime only during the cyclone period, said Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post-cabinet media briefing.

She warned that the cyclone would mainly affect the eastern, southern and central parts of the country.

Mutsvangwa added that evacuation centres have been set up while boarding schools are urged to shelter pupils in buildings with secure roofs, among other preventive measures.

“Cabinet would like to assure the nation that all these measures are meant to avoid unnecessary loss of life,” Mutsvangwa said.  (Xinhua)

