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Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member dismissed over cannabis use
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Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member dismissed over cannabis use

November 6, 2026

TOKYO, Nov. 6 — A member of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force was dismissed on Friday for using cannabis and other illegal drugs, Kyodo News reported.

The serviceman was stationed at Kaitaichi Camp in Hiroshima Prefecture, according to the report.

On the evening of Aug. 29, police received a report of a public disturbance. The serviceman suddenly collapsed while being questioned by police at the scene and was subsequently taken to a hospital, where a drug test returned positive results.

Local police arrested him in September on suspicion of violating drug control laws, the report said.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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