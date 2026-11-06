3 seriously injured in southeast Melbourne stabbing

MELBOURNE, Nov. 6 — Three people have been hospitalized, including a woman with life-threatening injuries, after they were stabbed near a school in Melbourne’s southeast suburbs on Friday.

Police said that emergency services were called after three people were located with injuries believed to be stab wounds in Dandenong, 29 km southeast of central Melbourne, around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

A 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and two men, aged 26 and 35, were hospitalized with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.

A police statement said that investigators believe all three people are known to each other and that police are not searching for anyone else.

Acting Inspector Rebecca Hall told reporters at the scene that a nearby primary school briefly went into lockdown while emergency services responded to the incident.

“My understanding is that the children were inside the school at the time and were prevented from coming to the street and so did not witness anything,” she said.

Police said that detectives from the family violence unit have commenced an investigation.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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