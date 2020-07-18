Chief Hosea Kutako an inspiration too many Namibian, his legacy lives on.

Windhoek, July 18- On the 50th anniversary following the passing of Chief Hosea Kutako on 18 July 1970. President Geingob describes chief Hosea Kutako as outstanding son and leading

nationalist of the land of the brave.



“Chief Kutako was not only a torchbearer who fought against German colonial occupation of Namibia, but he also survived the 1904-1908 Genocide to become an early petitioner to the United Nations against the occupation of Namibia by Apartheid South Africa. His fight for an

independent Namibia inspired many of us to join the liberation struggle and to pursue the twin goals of freedom and unity for the Namibian people”.

Inspired by Chief Kutako and other early nationalists, the Namibian people rose to achieve the goal of freedom. With Namibia a free nation since 1990 and standing tall among the nations of the world, one of the wishes of Chief Kutako have been realised. His calm authority, his deep wisdom and consistent pursuit of a united Namibian

people shall continue to guide us as we work on the tasks of nation building, and the development of a country in which all citizens can flourish and develop to their full potential.



As a nation, we have honored Chief Kutako by naming a main road in Windhoek and the main international airport after him, as a testimony to the legacy of unity for all Namibians, to which he dedicated his consequential life of struggle for a free nation. His imposing statue in front of Parliament underscores the prominence of the work of Chief

Kutako in bringing Namibians together as they build a better future.

On 26 August 2002, Chief Kutako was decorated at the inauguration of Heroes Acre as one of the first national heroes of our land. In 2019, the homestead of this great son of our land in Toasis in the Aminius Constituency (Omaheke Region) was declared a national heritage site,

and work has now commenced to upgrade the dwelling, and to erect a shrine in remembrance of his heroic role during the fight for freedom.



As we pay homage on this special occasion of the 50th anniversary of his death, to honor his memory, we are summoned to deepen unity among ourselves, fighting against the vices of division, tribalism and

racism. Befittingly, we should honor the memory of Chief Kutako by

acting with an acute sense of solidarity and unity of purpose as we work

for social justice for the people of Namibia.

May the Soul of this great icon and legendary Namibian continue

to Rest in Eternal Peace.



NDN Reporter