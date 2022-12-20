Moses //Garoëb Candidates: Lack Techno-Economic

By Josef Kefas Sheehama

This is the latest statement from Moses //Garoëb Candidates, opted not to receive their salaries, pledged to communities in exchange of voters. A very weak Lip Service and promoting laziness.

As useful as election posters are, when it comes to local government elections they usually lack the one thing that matters most the ward candidates. This can leave many eligible voters scratching their heads about who to vote. These candidates are professional manipulators. They are making empty promises to the community. This location need someone with strong economic background. These candidates are more in criticizing instead do the job. There is no trust in politicians because the majority of them have no experience of what it is like to live and struggle through life in the real world. Many have no experience apart from a few years at campaigning, then they join a political party and get put into positions of power over things and people they are not competent to handle. The people are not losing trust in politicians, they have lost trust in politicians who have continually lied to them about the benefits. These candidates are not fit for this job.

These candidates should attend public interview to share views on election topics and economic development. This tactic is critical for economic development. The politicians shake hands, kiss babies, drink a pint of beer, and go bowling whatever is the culturally appropriate way to show that they are someone a voter would want to get to know as a friend or neighbour. Voters generally know that these soft opportunities are staged, yet the tactics are still successful in their intention. The public interview is also a means of avoiding issues that might be potentially damaging to a party or candidate platform.

Furthermore, the reason people are losing trust is because they are finding out the truth. Nothing the politicians have done has changed, it is just that people are now becoming aware of what they have done and are doing. The greed factor of the mega-rich has increased so much that the harmful consequences to the people have increased sufficiently for them to notice. Now they know, they cannot unknown and now demand change, fairer wealth distribution, the abolishment of poverty and pro-people political decisions. People have realized Politian serve the rich and not the majority of the people. Indeed, it is the lack of prosperous growth that has led to most of our social problems. Without growth, there is little opportunity. And without opportunity there are severe social problems. Namibia is experiencing slow economic growth and major barriers to public and private sector innovation. We need smarter leaders in order to take full advantage of the digital economy and strengthen our capacity to build society, generate jobs, and improve long-term economic growth. This focus should be front and center for leaders as they wrestle with social and economic challenges. Shameful humans that is what politicians are they never tell truth because they don’t even give true full answer its always side stepped or a carefully controlled answer that is how bad and deceitful they have become.

Additionally, it is not enough just to connect with voters economic frustrations, you have to have a plan to make things better. The voters want to know that you understand their economic fears and anxieties, and have a deeper level understanding of why they worry about their own future or their children’s future. The voters want to know that you see them and their economic frustrations, but more than this, they want to know you have a coherent plan to make things better. In simple terms you have to convey what you see as the root cause of their problems and how your plan will work to get the local economy growing, creating better paying jobs that offer economic security and hope for a better future. The issue of about water provision, electrification, sanitation, open markets and access roads are long overdue. The people are not interest in your salaries. This is a short term and insulting to the community. There are almost 42 000 people in this location. The candidates should establish a framework to enhance connectivity and visibility of innovation, including entrepreneurs, research institutions, business support entities and investors in order to nurture and cultivate a vibrant entrepreneurial network.

Furthermore, think about Public Private Partnerships by bringing together government, business, labor, education, social service groups and others, are tackling local problems and creating conditions to help local businesses grow and attract new employers. We call this approach Collaborative Regional Economic Development. The common elements are investments in people and their job skills, investments in ideas for innovative new businesses based on new ways to solve problems, investments in connections including roads, rail, ports, high speed data networks, and smart energy grids, and investments in communities that address serious problems to create conditions where young and old can thrive. Your knowledge of your area’s particular challenges as well as its strengths, potential for growth, and current or planned development projects will add breadth and depth to your comprehensive plans to get the economy moving forward and create more and better paying jobs.

As an Independent Economic and Business Researcher, my advice to voters. The promises of political parties are empty because they do not have the ability or the authority to pass the legislation or to promote the policies they promise. Political parties publish manifestos and make promises, but it is parliament which passes legislation, not political parties. It is government that govern, not political parties, meaning that the government is a group of specifically elected individuals from a political party, not the broader party itself. These are the roles of parliament and government. Don’t be fooled, but make your informed decisions.

Hence, t is no longer ready to get swayed by shallow words and commitments. The candidate must have a clear cut plan on how plans to develop employment opportunities for the people who will vote for him. Everybody wants to earn bread and butter for their family. The pain of driving through pothole filled roads is a nightmare most Havana face. Making it worse are the ever dysfunctional streetlights and unhygienic surroundings. Furthermore, Moses //Garoëb voters should consider what policies the candidate has in place to implement for tackling economy related issues. How plan to help businesses prosper and bring down the cost of essential commodities?

In conclusion, shallow promises no longer holds water with today’s voters. The track record of candidates must be definitely considered if they are to be elected. An educated politician has intelligence to think progressively and in the interest of voters. Such a leader will always be in touch with changing times and adapt to meet the challenges.

Therefore, keep your salaries and don’t create a spirit of laziness. Gone are the days of re-electing passive leaders who had neither any major educational qualifications nor any inclination towards progress of the common man. A smart and educated leader will have pulse on the latest happenings.