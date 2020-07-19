Namibia records its third COVID-19 death and 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Windhoek, July 19 – Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula , this evening announced that Namibia has recorded its third death of COVID-19 and a total of 44 newly confirmed cases. Six are non-Namibians in a vessel, One from Swakopmund and the

rest from Walvisbay, Erongo Region.

Thirty-three are males and eleven are females. The youngest is one-year-old and the oldest is 61 years.

Death

We are sadly reporting our third death, a 45-year-old man passed on at home and his

body was brought to the mortuary on the 13th July 2020 by the police. He was known

to be on chronic medication. According to the information provided by relatives he had been well, and went to work on Friday the 10th. On the 12th July it is reported that he called a friend complaining of headache. On Monday 13th July when he did not turn up at work and after unanswered calls, the police were informed. A COVID-19 swab was

taken on 15th July and the result came back positive on 18th July 2020.

We offer our sincere condolences to the entire family and friends.

Recovery :

Three (3) recoveries, cases no 130, 196 and 331 have recovered and discharged from our Isolation facility.

Summary

Cumulative confirmed cases 1 247

Newly confirmed 44

Recoveries 35

Active cases 1 209

Deaths 3

Total samples tested 17 694

Active contacts 1 802

Cumulative number of people quarantined 4 695

Number of quarantined people discharged 4006

Number of people in quarantines 689



NDN Reporter