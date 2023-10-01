Namibian Social Democrats Offer Solidarity to Zimbabwean Change-Seeker Victimized by ZANU-PF

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 1 – The Vibrant District, a social democratic organization in Namibia, has extended its solidarity to Taonana Peter, a CCC council candidate in Zimbabwe who recently suffered the loss of his home due to an arson attack by alleged ZANU-PF individuals. In a compassionate gesture, the district has made a monetary donation to assist Peter in rebuilding his residence and has called upon fellow social democrats to do the same.

The CCC Namibia firmly upholds the belief that shelter is a fundamental human right and strongly condemns the arson attack as an act of illegitimacy, undermining the will of the people. The district has also issued a call to the international community, urging support for Zimbabweans striving for change while facing abuse from an unconstitutional government.

Elisha Chambara, interim chairperson of CCC Namibia, emphasized the importance of taking concrete action in the face of adversity. “We cannot be glued to social media, merely complaining with our hands folded,” he asserted. “We must stand up and be counted as we confront this diabolical regime.”

CCC Namibia is in the process of organizing a protest in Windhoek, the details of which will be announced at a later date. The district encourages citizens in other nations to consider similar demonstrations. Furthermore, they call upon the international community to exert diplomatic and political pressure on the ZANU-PF government.

The supportive gesture extended by The Vibrant District towards Taonana Peter reflects a global show of solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe in their ongoing struggle for democracy and justice.