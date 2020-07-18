NFA terminates NPL membership and plans to form up a new league soon.

Windhoek July 18-Namibia Football Association (NFA) during its 16th Extra-Ordinary congress held in Windhoek today decided to terminate the membership of the Namibia Premier League and it’s Executives Committee members.

The termination of the membership means that the country does not have any league teams and it’s Executives Committee .

Namibia Football Association, has however sent out a statement indicating that they will soon start with the process of setting up new premier League and it will be communicated accordingly.

NFA furthermore expelled their targeted Patrick Kauta,Peter Nakura,Gabriel Tjombe,Bonnie Paulino including NPL Harald Fuller whom once NFA President Ranga Haikali told the media that he is too disrespectful towards him.

Some members of the teams who spoke to Namibia Daily News question as to how will NFA be able to create new top flight league without the expelled leaders as some of these leaders are the owners of African Stars,Black Africa, Orlando Pirates and Tigers which were previously the members of the now expelled premier league.

The infighting between the people entrusted to run football in the country has brought one of the most loved sport in the country to a stand still, with the main sponsor of the league MTC pulling out.

The new elected president of the Namibia Football Association has promised to fix the football problem in the country and allow football in the country to resume for the benefit of the entire country.

NDN Sport Reporter