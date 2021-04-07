(Special for CAFS) Zambian president files nomination papers for ruling party candidature in general elections

LUSAKA, April 7-- Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday filed his nomination papers to contest the ruling party's presidency again and be its candidate in this year's general elections. The Zambian leader filed his paper at the Patriotic Front secretariat in Lusaka, the country's capital. The Zambian leader later told his supporters who had gathered to witness the filing process that the ruling party was established on democratic tenets and that all members are free to contest any position at the forthcoming party elective general conference. The ruling party will virtually hold its elective conference on April 10 and 11 to choose leaders ahead of this year's August 12 general elections. Xinhua