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ADB approves grant to address violence against women, children in Mongolia
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ADB approves grant to address violence against women, children in Mongolia

September 16, 2026

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 16 — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 3-million-U.S.-dollar grant to help Mongolia prevent and respond to violence against women and children through safer schools, improved survivor support services, and effective policy reforms, the ADB’s Mongolia office said Wednesday.

The financing comprises a 1-million-dollar grant from the Asian Development Fund and a 2-million-dollar grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific financed by the Government of Japan through the ADB.

The Preventing and Responding to Gender-Based Violence in Mongolia project will help create safer learning environments for about 19,500 students, including children with disabilities. It will also launch comprehensive prevention programs in 12 schools.

The project is expected to strengthen support services for survivors and at-risk youth through recovery, rehabilitation, and empowerment programs, while building the capacity of teachers, social workers, psychologists, and other frontline service providers. It will also support policy and institutional reforms to strengthen the prevention of and response to violence against women, including efforts to address emerging forms of online abuse.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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